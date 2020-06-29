Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has made her mark across Indian Entertainment industry with unconventional roles in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema. The actor will now be seen in the upcoming global premiere of Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum on Amazon Prime Video. A few days prior to its release, here are some Aditi Rao Hydari starrer titles to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Bhoomi (2017):

Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Bhoomi is a revenge drama that centers on the relationship between a father and daughter. It is a story of a single father, who battles injustice after his daughter is raped and the perpetrators are found not guilty. Watch Bhoomi on Amazon Prime Video.

Padmaavat (2018):

The film is set in medieval Rajasthan, Queen Padmavati is married to a noble king and they live in a prosperous fortress with their subjects until an ambitious Sultan hears of Padmavati’s beauty and forms an obsessive love for the Queen of Mewar. Aditi Rao Hydari’s portrayal of Queen Mehrunisa in the 2018 epic film Padmaavat was well received. Watch Padmaavat on Amazon Prime Video.

Wazir (2016):

Wazir is a gripping action thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar, starring Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. When his daughter is killed by the terrorist he is chasing, Daanish, a cop, swears to seek revenge. He finds a confidante in Pandit, an unassuming grand master, also mourning the loss of his daughter. Watch Wazir on Amazon Prime Video.

Kaatru Veliyidai (2017):

Kaatru Veliyidai is a Tamil passionate love story, between a fighter pilot, VC and a doctor, Leela. Watch Kaatru Veliyidai on Amazon Prime Video.

Don’t forget to watch the eagerly awaited romantic drama Sufiyum Sujatayum, releasing on 3rd July across 200 countries and territories exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!