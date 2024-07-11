Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz Gets CBFC Nod For Release With UA Certificate, Runtime Revealed!

Mark your calendars and get ready for a side-splitting cinematic experience! The highly anticipated comedy film Bad Newz has received the green light from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for release with a UA certificate. Keep reading to know about the film’s runtime & more!

Directed by the talented Anand Tiwari, the film boasts a cast that’s sure to set the screen on fire. Vicky Kaushal, known for his versatility and comedic timing, is joined by the captivating Tripti Dimri and the ever-charming Ammy Virk. This power trio promises to deliver an unforgettable comedic experience.

Bad Newz has been generating significant buzz for months, and the recent release of the song Tauba Tauba has only intensified the excitement. The catchy tune and playful lyrics have taken the music charts by storm, leaving audiences eager to see the song come to life on the big screen.

The CBFC’s UA certification indicates that Bad Newz is suitable for unrestricted public viewing but with caution for parental guidance for children under 12. The film’s runtime has also been revealed. The 142-minute runtime promises a full-fledged comedic adventure.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective, Bad Newz is all set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024. With its stellar cast, a captivating story shrouded in a bit of mystery, and the chart-topping success of Tauba Tauba, this film has all the makings of a summer blockbuster.

