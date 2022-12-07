Anushka Sharma made a special appearance in ‘Qala’ with the song ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’. The actress says she did the number for the fun of it and no other reason whatsoever.

Anushka Sharma says, “I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryears actress and I’m really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance. I wasn’t expecting that people would like it so much but I’m glad that they did and are happy to see me on screen after sometime.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Set in 1930s, ‘Qala’ is about the tumultuous relationship between an aspiring singer and her domineering mother. The film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan in his film debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film ‘Chakda Xpress’. The film is inspired by the life and times of Indian women cricket’s most revered cricketer.

Must Read: KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Receives A Special Painting From Contestant, Indulges In Discussion Over Various Art Styles Of Chhattisgarh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News