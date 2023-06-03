When the promotion of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke started around a fortnight before the release date, it seemed like a decent family entertainer in the offering. Of course, there has been so much exposure of such genre of films on the OTT that one wondered what would be the audience footfalls in theatres on the first day and how would Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office numbers be on day 1.

Hence, expectations were kept under check and a start of 2-3 crores was assumed (which would have been a fair score). However what has transpired is absolutely surprising, and a pleasant one at that, what with 5.49 crores coming on the first day.

This is more than double of what it seemed till a couple of days before release and frankly, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office numbers would have been good even during the pre-pandemic. Such genre has its own limitations in terms of bringing in footfalls on the very first day and hence the very fact that it has crossed the 5 crores mark is good enough.

A lot is being attributed to the Buy-One-Get-One offer but really, there is as much push as that can give. There are so many other films that have been released in the same way but none has seen such kind of response. Instead, one needs to attribute the successful opening to some genuine curiosity that was there to check out the film and the offer just aided that to an extent.

In fact Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Offic today would give a further clearer idea around what really transpired and with good chances of the film getting into 7-8 crores range today, there is a clear indication of the acceptance of this Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer.

