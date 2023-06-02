Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is now out in theatres all across the country. Released alongside Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the film has got itself a decent screen count. However, the initial start has been slow at the box office as the occupancy report for day 1’s early shows isn’t promising. Keep reading to know more!

ZHZB, helmed by Laxman Utekar, is finally a noticeable release from Bollywood after the storm of The Kerala Story. Between these two films, we saw Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 and Fast X arriving in theatres. While GOTG Vol 3 failed to make the most of the situation, Fast X did wonders at the box office by raking in 100 crores.

Coming back to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the film registered an occupancy of 11-12% in the morning shows all across the country. This is a slow start considering the absence of any major film in theatres. As reviews and word-of-mouth are inclined towards the positive side, the occupancy is expected to show a good jump throughout the day.

Talking about Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the film, despite the absence of any popular face, has the advantage of its theme revolving around a popular superhero. Spider-Man films have always been an attraction in India, and this one too, is showing decent response so far. It had previews yesterday and today i.e. on day 2, the animated film registered a morning occupancy of 15-17%. Considering positive reviews, it’ll be showing huge growth in evening and night shows.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

