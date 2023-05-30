The Kerala Story is enjoying its dream run at the box office. While its run in India is truly historical, the overseas response too has been encouraging. As a result, the film has a golden opportunity of entering the 300 crore club on the worldwide front. Now, in the latest development, the Hindi lifetime of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 has been surpassed. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, TKS has been enjoying a glorious run at ticket windows. After making it to the 100 crore club and 200 crore club, the film is yet to run out of fuel. It is already a Super-Duper Hit at the Indian box office and now, it has crossed Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar‘s biggie on the worldwide chart.

As per the latest update, The Kerala Story has earned 226.82 crores nett in India. In gross, it equals 267.64 crores gross. In overseas, the film has accumulated 12 crores gross so far. On the whole, the worldwide collection stands at a whopping 279.64 crores gross.

With this, The Kerala Story has surpassed 2.0 (Hindi), which has a worldwide lifetime of 275 crores gross. The next target is again Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal (287.18 crores gross). As there’s no big film till Adipurush arrives on 16th June, TKS has a solid chance of making it to the 300 crore club globally.

