Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa led Fast X has added some more numbers during its second weekend. With this, the biggie has gone past the mark of $500 million at the worldwide box office. This total is inclusive of a huge contribution coming in from China, the market which has always benefitted the franchise with big numbers. Keep reading to know more!

Amid the criticism from some for dragging the franchise too much, the latest Fast instalment is doing reasonably well at ticket windows. Yes, the numbers have dropped heavily during the second weekend but still, half a billion dollars are accumulated. Just like previous Fast movies, China is providing a helping hand in raising a healthy number.

As per Deadline’s report, Fast X has amassed a worldwide total of $507.26 million. Out of this, $399.3 million are coming from overseas market and $108 million are coming from the domestic market. During the weekend, a huge drop was seen, with $87.3 million flowing in from international circuits.

Out of all overseas total, China alone has contributed a superb number of $110.1 million. As Fast X is enjoying favourable word-of-mouth in the country, it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes.

Meanwhile, in India, Fast X is on its way to entering the 100 crore club and is already a bonafide ‘Hit’ by making returns of over 100%. As of now, it has already earned 94 crores* and is aiming to be the highest-earning Fast & Furious film in the country.

