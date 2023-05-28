The latest addition to the Fast & Furious movie family, Fast X, has done really well at the Indian box office. Starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa and others, the film has managed to get itself a ‘Hit’ tag in the box office verdict of 2023 as its returns have gone past the mark of 100%. Keep reading to know more about the same!

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the 10th instalment witnesses Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Sung Kang, John Cena and others reprising their roles. In India, the franchise enjoys a good following and has already made huge profits in the past. Now, the latest release too is on its way to entering the 100 crore club and is already a clean box office ‘Hit’.

As per the last update (second Friday), Fast X has earned 84 crores* at the Indian box office. The film is said to carry a distribution value (in this case, it’ll be considered as cost/budget) of 40 crores for its Indian release. If we minus that number from the total collection, the ROI (return on investment) stands at 44 crores. In percentage, it equals a profit of 110%. And that makes it a clean box office ‘Hit’ as per Koimoi’s parameters!

Meanwhile, director Louis Leterrier is sitting at the helm for the next two films in the high-speed franchise, which were thought to be the final instalments in the long-running series, but he has now echoed star Vin Diesel by suggesting that there could yet be more pictures.

Louis also admitted that “it’s hard to give an answer” as to whether Fast X part 2 will bring the curtain down on the franchise and pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the uncertainty in the film industry, while talking to Entertainment Weekly.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

