Fast X saw decent collections on Friday as 3 crores* came in. Last Friday, the film had brought in 13 crores, so that’s a big drop in collections for sure. That said, this is the kind of trend that most Hollywood films have the world over (and not just in India) as they usually exhaust a major part of their run in the first week itself, and then residual collections come in. Unlike blockbuster Hindi films, these movies don’t sustain as well.

That said, there could have been a crore added to the collections, at least if not for the IPL match, which was a virtual semi-final. Moreover, with that being a high-scoring match with some of the biggest Indian cricket stars playing, a lot of interest was diverted there, and hence Vin Diesel starrer Fast X was impacted (just like it did other films as well, be it new or holdover). The good part is that the film is playing on premium screens, so at least ticket rates are higher, which are adding on well to the overall moolah.

Today, Vin Diesel starrer Fast X will see a jump in numbers for sure, and it won’t be surprising if the 5 crore mark is crossed. That would set it up well for tomorrow, as even similar numbers with not much growth will also keep theatres engaged.

So far, Vin Diesel starrer has collected 84 crores* and though earlier it had seemed that a century would be scored by the close of this weekend itself, now it will stretch into the weekdays as well.

Hit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

