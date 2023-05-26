It was a very good extended first week for Fast X as more than 80 crores came in. So far in 2023, while John Wick: Chapter 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 are the only Hollywood movies to have just about crossed the 50 crores and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has failed to do so, Fast X came, went past that milestone with ease in its opening four day extended weekend itself, and now is all set to double that by the close of the second weekend.

The film starring Vin Diesel in a lead role had collected 61 crores between Thursday to Sunday, and then further 20 crores* between Monday to Thursday, hence resulting in 81 crores been accumulated in the extended first week. This is happening despite the fact that critic reviews are not really impressive for this 10th instalment of the longest running Hollywood action franchise, even though it’s far better than the last release. It’s apparent that audiences have liked high speed action that plays on the streets in Fast X and with the masala flavour to it that stems from ‘baap ki kaur ka badla’ for the villain and ‘it’s all about family’ for the hero, the Indian emotions have been stirred well here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is what will ensure that 100 crores mark is crossed at ease by the close of second weekend itself and then some more is added to the total which would allow a lifetime of 115 crores for this ensemble multi-starcast big screen entertainer.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: The Little Mermaid Box Office Prediction (Worldwide): All Set To Enjoy One Of The Best Memorial Day Weekends, Aiming A Start Of $150 Million+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News