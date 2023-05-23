Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa led Fast X is enjoying a superb run at the Indian box office. The film started off really well despite being a Thursday release, and ever since then, there’s been no stopping. In the latest development, the latest Fast saga has surpassed the Indian lifetime of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the latest Fast & Furious instalment opened to mixed reviews from critics but enjoying a thumbs up from the audience. It reaped the full benefit of the extended opening weekend of 61 crores* and maintained a good momentum yesterday. As a result, 68 crores* came in the first 5 days.

With 68 crores*, Fast X has now surpassed 2018’s hit, Joker, which had earned 64 crores at the Indian box office. The next target is the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw (68.75 crores). In the coming days, the biggie will be surpassing several Hollywood successes including Jurassic World Dominion, Avengers: Age Of Ultron and many more.

Keeping aside these films, Fast X is chasing Furious 7 aka Fast & Furious 7 to become the highest-earning film of the franchise. For the unversed, the 7th instalment earned 110 crores in the lifetime run.

Meanwhile, recently director Louis Leterrier hinted that more Fast & Furious movies might come in the future. He is sitting at the helm for the next two films in the high-speed franchise, which were thought to be the final instalments in the long-running series, but he has now echoed Vin Diesel by suggesting that there could yet be more pictures, while talking to Entertainment Weekly.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

