The good season continues for the box office as after Fast X, Disney’s much-awaited The Little Mermaid is all set to hit most theatres this Friday. The film has been on the favourable side in the pre-release buzz and one expects a healthy start in both the domestic and overseas markets. Keep reading to know about its worldwide prediction!

After many hits and misses, the Hollywood biggies are finally showing some consistency at the box office. John Wick: Chapter 4, The Super Mario Bros Movie and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 are some of the films that have managed to attract good footfalls. Now, expectations are quite high for Disney’s latest live-action animated film, considering a lucrative holiday weekend.

As per Deadline, The Little Mermaid is expected to rake in $100 million in US and Canada (domestic box office) by Sunday. However, if the Memorial Day weekend is to be considered, which continues till Monday, the film is aiming to score $120 million. At the worldwide box office, a collection of $180 million is expected during the opening weekend.

With this, The Little Mermaid will be enjoying one of the best Memorial Day weekends. Last year’s release, Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise, clocked the best-ever collection for the respective holiday weekend by earning $160.5 million in the domestic market. At second is Disney’s own Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, with $153 million (inclusive of paid previews).

Speaking about a live-action affair for Disney, Aladdin is at the top with $116.8 million for the Memorial Day weekend. Now, Halle Bailey‘s The Little Mermaid is aiming to beat that.

