John Wick: Chapter 4 has received love and praise from the audiences as the movie turned out to be one of the year’s best action movies. The Keanu Reeves starrer movie is also said to be the franchise’s last movie, but there are theories and chances that we might see Mr Wick back in action even though his death was shown with a tombstone of his name in the movie. However, while another instalment of the franchise is not officially announced, the movie has been shattering all box office records.

Being one of the most money-earning movies in the John Wick franchise, the movie has now joined the $1 Billion club. As audiences and critics have praised the movie for its power-packed performance, there is no doubt that the movie could grow to make more money by the end of its theatrical run.

Deadline reports John Wick: Chapter 4’s box office performance has officially propelled the Keanu Reeves-led series’ as it passed the $1 billion mark worldwide. The Lionsgate franchise is now sitting at a lofty $1,011,319,297*. The fourth movie has progressed the franchise earnings as it is followed by John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ($326.7M), John Wick: Chapter 2 ($171.54M), and then the original first movie at $87.8M. Not to forget that the movie is yet to be released in Japan. Considering the hype, more action and numbers are expected to come for the franchise as it has taken the world by storm.

Reacting to the milestone of $1 Billion mark, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake expressed his gratitude and said, “This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have made it their mission to outdo themselves with each successive film in this franchise.”

With all that, there have been some conversations about the fifth John Wick movie but the directors have made any official comment about the same. However, do you think there will be a fifth and final Keanu Reeves starrer Assassin movie?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

