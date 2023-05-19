The latest fast saga has taken a smashing start at the box office after opening early on in overseas territories. Starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa and others, Fast X has put on a solid show internationally on Wednesday. Initially, the reports from China and Korea were flowing in but now, the collection from all territories opened on Wednesday, has been reported. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the 10th instalment of the Fast & Furious has received mixed reviews from critics. However, the box office tally has a different story to tell. The franchise has always enjoyed a good response in China market and this time too, it’s no different. With the help of China, the film exceeded the mark of $30 million on the opening day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Deadline’s report, Fast X earned $32.9 million on Wednesday. Apart from China and Korea, the film opened in 36 other markets on Wednesday. It’s a smashing start and it’ll be interesting to see how much India and other circuits contribute, which opened on Thursday. In the domestic market, the biggie will open today.

Meanwhile, Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, believes she receives signs from her father. The 24-year-old model, who makes a cameo appearance in Fast X, believes she remains connected to her dad, who died in a car accident in November 2013, aged 40.

Paul played the part of Brian O’Conner in the hit film franchise, and Meadow is now thrilled to be a part of Fast X. She shared, “For me this is super exciting and he would be amazed that this is happening,” while talking to E! News.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: IB 71 Box Office Day 6: Vidyut Jammwal Starrer Stays In Contention, Almost Equates Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2’s First Week Numbers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News