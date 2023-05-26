It was a fair second week for IB 71 as around 5.50 crores* more came at the box office. In the first week, the film had collected 11.01 crores, so this is a 50% drop which is decent since otherwise, the trend has been for most films to drop in that 70%-80% range in the second week.

The film’s collections were in the 50-60 lakhs range between Monday to Thursday, and while the numbers are, of course, on the lower side, they at least have been stable. Yes, had the film opened around the 3 crores mark on Friday in the first week, then the weekdays of the second week would have been around 1 crore, and that would have taken it past the 25 crores mark already, which would have been the reasonably okay score for the Sankalp directed affair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That said, IB 71 hasn’t fallen huge at least, which means a respectable lifetime total awaits the film (especially in the current times). Pre-pandemic, Vidyut Jammwal’s films consistently had a lifetime score of 25-30 crores and now that he has turned producer, it’s a different scenario where box office results are just harder to come by. Yes, even he would have expected a much higher return for IB 71 since a lot has gone into making the film.

However, for now, IB 71 is standing at 16.43 crores and with Week 3 showcasing and screen count on the same lines as Week 2, one can expect over 3 crores more to come in, which would take it closer to the 20 crores mark before the new release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke arrives.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: The Little Mermaid Box Office Prediction (Worldwide): All Set To Enjoy One Of The Best Memorial Day Weekends, Aiming A Start Of $150 Million+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News