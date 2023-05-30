Three more days and The Kerala Story would be through with the largely open run that it has enjoyed so far. Yes, there has been competition in the form of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3, IB 71 and Fast X, but it shrugged them aside with very good ease. As for the current week, it has been largely open, with none of half a dozen releases managing to dent its run. It has time till Friday to do that since this is when Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will arrive, but till then, it would have netted a blockbuster total already.

On Monday, The Kerala Story brought in 1.85 crores more, which is a very good number all over again. Friday collections of the film were 2.50 crores, so this is a good hold indeed. In fact, the numbers could have been a little more, but the IPL finals moving to Monday meant that evening and night shows were impacted big time. Still, as has been the case so far, Friday to Monday hold has been more than 50%, and that’s something which will ensure that collections would stay around 1.50 crores mark right till Thursday.

As for the overall total of the film, it currently stands at 226.82 crores. The Adah Sharma starrer will comfortably go past the 230 crores mark by the close of week and then it would be interesting to see how the hold would be in the coming weekend. The film will retain its screens and shows till 16th June when Adipurush arrives, which means the lifetime total would be in north of 240 crores mark.

The Kerala Story is an all-time blockbuster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

