Marvel’s latest release Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 won’t be making it to the $1 billion club but is attaining some important milestones in its theatrical run. In the latest development, the film has crossed $700 million at the worldwide box office, keeping itself afloat amid Fast X and The Little Mermaid’s run. Keep reading to know more.

Helmed by James Gunn, GOTG Vol 3 opened to favourable reviews from the audience as well as critics. As a result, it did manage to enjoy a strong global debut and has been consistent since then. It also saw the best second-weekend hold coming in for an MCU film in the last few years. Now let’s see where it stands!

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Deadline’s report, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 amassed $25.1 million from the international circuits during its fourth weekend. This resulted in a worldwide total of $731 million, out of which $431.6 million are contributed by the overseas market. Speaking of top overseas contributors, China is at the top with $79.8 million. Next to China are the UK, Mexico, Korea and France, with $39.8 million, $33.7 million, $30.2 million and France $26.6 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt is proud to be the first to drop an F-bomb in a Marvel movie. A few days back, the actor attended the world premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in Los Angeles, where he spoke with Variety about using the expletive in its entirety for the first time within the superhero franchise.

“Yes, I do drop the first F-bomb. Take that Samuel L Jackson!” Pratt said, referencing how fellow Marvel co-star Jackson, 74, is known for using the F-word in his movie career.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: John Wick: Chapter 5 Finally Confirmed To Be In Early Stages Of Development After Tons Of Worrying Updates; Fans Can Breathe Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News