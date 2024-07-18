Amid the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD, fans were thrilled to be blessed with another Kamal Hasan starrer, Indian 2. The sequel to Indian (1996) was high on buzz, but unfortunately, the response remained mixed, primarily affecting footfalls. It has completed six days at the worldwide box office, and below are the latest updates!

Directed by S. Shankar, Indian 2 is facing strong competition from Kalki 2898 AD in Indian and overseas markets. Prabhas starrer continues to be the first audience choice, and with the mixed reviews for Kamal Haasan led film, the dent is powerful. There is also Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, but it has been adding collections on the lower end, so there’s not much to worry about.

Indian 2 Box Office (Worldwide)

In six days, Indian 2 has earned net earnings of 68.35 crores in India, which is around 80.65 crores in gross. Around 42 crores gross have been garnered from the overseas markets, taking its worldwide total to 122.65 crores gross.

A better trend was expected from Indian 2, but content is king today, and it’s clearly showing in the numbers!

Indian 2 Budget

The reported budget of Shankar‘s film is 250 crores, which means Indian 2 still needs to add a minimum of 181.65 crores net from India to recover the cost and reach the neutral stage.

Right now, things look concerning, given the graph is taking a downward trend. But hopefully, the box office collections will jump during the upcoming weekend, which will cover a massive distance towards recovery.

More about Hindustani 2

The ensemble cast includes Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Brahmanandam, Gulshan Grover, Kalidas Jayaram, Jagan, Manobala, Samuthirakani and Delhi Ganesh. The vigilante action film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

Indian 2 was released on July 12, 2024.

