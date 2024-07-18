With stable collections coming, the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD is looking to surpass the 275 crores mark by the weekend’s close. There is still one weekday left before it’s challenged by Bad Newz tomorrow, and the expectation is that it will continue to bring in over 2 crores more, just like it has done this week. The collections have been in excess of 2.25 crores right from Monday to Wednesday and even with a bit of drop coming in, 2 crores mark will still be hit today.

So far, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has already collected 262.65 crores*, which will be under 265 crores by the close of the week. Tomorrow, the film will go under 2 crores, but then there will be a big jump in numbers all over again, which has been a trend since its release. This would mean that a weekend of over 10 crores is pretty much on the cards, and that will take the film past the 275 crores mark, which would be a wonderful achievement. Yes, an entry into the 300 Crore Club is out of the question, but in a year that has seen only one 200 Crore Club film so far (Fighter), it’s very good that Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has at least come this far.

The film is in a similar zone to Brahmastra, with the same mood and setting. That film managed to go past the 250 crore mark, and Kalki 2898 AD, which has a much huger budget than that, has done more business in just the Hindi version, with almost a similar number coming from other languages. This further goes on to show that such kind of cinema certainly has potential, and one now looks forward to the sequels of both films seeing an even bigger opening and box office reception on their release.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Sarfira At The Worldwide Box Office (After Day 5): Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Slight Jump On Tuesday; Crosses 22 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News