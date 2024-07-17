Kalki 2898 AD has left us mind-blown with its theatrical run. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, the epic dystopian film has reached the 600 crore milestone in only three weeks. It will now compete against Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan among the Top 5 highest-grossing Indian movies. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The odds are in favor of this epic dystopian science-fiction action drama. Apart from Nag Ashwin’s tremendous direction and Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and the team’s impactful performances, other external factors have also favored this 2024 drama. For instance, biggies like Sarfira and Indian 2 have arrived in theatres, but fortunately-unfortunately, their mixed reviews have helped Kalki remain the #1 choice of cine-goers.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection

In the last 20 days, Kalki 2898 AD has added a total of 595 crores in India. It has surpassed blockbusters like Animal, Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Baahubali: The Beginning, among others, to land a fifth place in the list of highest-grossing Indian films.

Today marked a bank holiday across the nation due to Muharram. The occupancies witnessed a better trend throughout the day, leading to an impressive boost in box office collection.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 21 (Early Trends)

As per the early trends flowing in, Kalki has added earnings in the range of 6.50-7 crores on the third Wednesday. This is a growth of about 251-278% compared to Tuesday’s total of 1.85 crores at the Indian box office.

The overall collections will now land somewhere between 601.50-602 crores. The film has officially entered the 600 crore club, and that too within a span of three weeks!

Prabhas to now compete against Shah Rukh Khan

Prabhas starrer will now be competing against Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan in top 5 highest-grossing Indian films of all-time. Take a look at the list below:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 1031 crores

KGF Chapter 2: 856 crores

RRR: 772 crores

Jawan: 640.42 crores

Kalki 2898 AD: 601.50-602 crores (21 days)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Indian 2 At The Worldwide Box Office (5 Days): Kamal Haasan’s Film Set To Cause Huge Investor Losses; Faces Downhill Trend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News