None of the new movies could live up to the excitement they created before hitting theatres. While Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira is struggling to earn a respectable amount, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is no exception. Despite the massive contrast in receipts, Sarfira has grossed 22.17 crore globally, whereas Indian 2 has already surpassed the 100-crore milestone. However, both films failed to impress the crowd. Keep reading to know Indian 2’s worldwide box office total after 5 days.

Indian 2 falters despite crossing 100 crore mark

Directed by S. Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 boasts a star-studded cast, including Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, S. J. Suryah, and Bobby Simha. The film witnessed a meteoric rise and fall at the box office in its first five days. While the film opened strong on June 14th, raking in a solid 25.6 crore, its performance quickly plummeted due to negative word-of-mouth.

The initial excitement translated well on Day 1, with Tamil Nadu leading the charge at 16.5 crore. However, Day 2 saw a concerning 28.9% dip, with total collections dropping to 18.2 crore. Even Sunday failed to offer much respite, as collections fell a further 15.66% to 15.35 crore.

The most alarming drop came on Monday when collections took a nosedive of a staggering 80.46%. Indian 2 could only manage a meagre 3 crore, showcasing a significant disconnect with audiences.

Indian 2’s 1st Tuesday Box Office Collections

Tuesday offered a slight bump, with collections reaching 3 crore again. However, the low occupancy rates across languages – 15.88% Tamil, 10.47% Hindi, and 14.61% Telugu – paint a bleak picture. These numbers indicate empty seats and a struggle to draw viewers to theatres.

Despite managing a total India Net collection of 65.15 crore (grossing 76.87 crore) in its first five days, Indian 2’s performance falls short of expectations. The film’s regional performance highlights this, with Tamil Nadu being the only strong market.

Breakdown of Indian 2 collections by language

Hindi Net Box Office: 4.65 Crore

Tamil Net Box Office: 45.55 Crore

Telugu Net Box Office: 14.95 Crore

Indian 2’s global total after 5 days

While overseas collections of 42 crore provide some solace, the overall trajectory suggests an uphill battle for commercial success. Indian 2’s worldwide total stands at 118.87 crore.

Indian 2’s future hinges on overcoming negative word-of-mouth and reigniting audience interest. But is that even possible? The film will most likely finish below the 150 crore mark, causing significant losses for investors.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

