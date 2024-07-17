Kalki 2898 AD continues to be stable at the box office in its Hindi version. On Tuesday, it collected 2.50 crores* again, a reasonable collection for a film in its third week. The hold from Monday to Tuesday is good, which means that today and tomorrow, the collections will definitely stay over the 2 crore mark.

That said, there is a lot of capacity available which means the film is not quite playing optimally. With the widespread allocation of screens and shows, the capacity is to collect around 10 crores daily. However, as it is turning out to be for the film, it is performing the most during the weekends and then on weekdays. It’s more of a stable collection that are keeping the momentum going. In fact, there is no real competition from other films in the running as well, and hence, the stage is set for Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) to really collect as much as it can in these two days.

This Friday, we will see the release of Bad Newz, and that means that Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) will be challenged. In fact, more than being challenged, it would actually make way for Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk’s films, which are carrying very good buzz and hype. The Karan Johar production is set to open well, and while on Friday there would be a dip in collections for Kalki (Hindi), it would be interesting to see how the battle intensifies for the Prabhas starred, which is currently standing at 260.40 crores*.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jatt & Juliet 3 Box Office Collection Day 19: Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Inches Closer To 100 Cr Mark Worldwide But Slows Down Domestically

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News