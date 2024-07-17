It is only getting bigger and better for Kalki 2898 AD, which continues to shine bright at the box office. Prabhas is all set to taste another 1000 crore grosser globally after his 2017 blockbuster, Baahubali 2. Scroll below for the worldwide updates!

Kalki was released on June 27, 2024. To be exact, the epic dystopian science fiction film has completed 20 days at the worldwide box office and there are numerous other options in Indian as well as overseas theatres. But the makers have been coming up with some smart strategies to ensure the footfalls at the ticket windows!

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection (Worldwide)

After 20 days, Kalki 2898 AD has added net collections of 595 crores and gross earnings of 702.1 crores from India. Additionally, 271 crores in gross came from the overseas markets, taking its grand total to 973.1 crores worldwide.

Today marks the occasion of Muharram, which accounts for a bank holiday in India. The footfalls witnessed a major jump during the evening and night shows, an added benefit to this Prabhas starrer in its third week.

The makers also pulled off some discounts in the North American region, owing to which tickets were being sold at a rate of only $5. Being one of the leading markets for Kalki 2898 AD, the footfalls improved massively, providing another big boon to this Nag Ashwin directorial.

Prabhas close to achieving another milestone after Baahubali 2

At the worldwide box office, Prabhas led Baahubali 2 as the second highest-grossing Indian film with collections of 1800 crores. Now, Kalki 2898 AD is the second film of our Darling star that is set to enter the 1000 crore club. It only needs 26.9 crores to achieve that feat, a milestone that will be easily unlocked today!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

