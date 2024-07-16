Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD continues to churn out good numbers even during its third week. Already, a lot of people have watched the biggie, and it has emerged as the biggest film in terms of footfalls in 2024, but still, it is showing no signs of fatigue. In fact, it witnessed growth during night shows on day 20 at the Indian box office. Now, tomorrow, the film is all set to enter the 600 crore club.

The Nag Ashwin directorial has sustained all the competition and emerged victorious. Due to the poor response to Sarfira and Indian 2, the exhibitors are replacing shows of both these biggies with the Prabhas starrer. This clearly shows that the audience is still prioritizing an almost three-week-old film.

Coming to the third Tuesday, Kalki 2898 AD witnessed a jump in the night shows, and as per early trends flowing in, the film is closing its day 20 at 5-5.30 crores. It’s a good jump from Monday’s 4.40 crores. Tomorrow is a bank holiday due to Moharum and in Maharashtra, there’s an auspicious occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi, resulting in a surge during night occupancies.

Considering the estimates, Kalki 2898 AD stands at a whopping 594.55-594.85 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Due to the bank holiday, the film will witness a good jump all over the country tomorrow, thus resulting in a smashing entry into the 600-crore club.

With tomorrow’s collection, this Prabhas starrer will become 2024’s first 600 crores net grosser, and from here, it’ll be eyeing to surpass Jawan’s 640.42 crores as soon as possible.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

