Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial The Kerala Story 2 is a box office success. Unfortunately, it will miss the hit verdict in its lifetime. But that’s not the only missed opportunity. Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer lags behind its predecessor, The Kerala Story, by a massive margin. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much has The Kerala Story 2 earned in India?

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s production opened to mixed reviews on February 27, 2025. The box office run in the first three weeks remained decent, and the low budget of 28 crore was a blessing in disguise. However, the arrival of Dhurandhar 2 spoiled the party as it crashed hard.

According to estimates, The Kerala Story 2 has accumulated 52.15 crore net in 43 days of its domestic run. It is now nearing the end of its journey, adding only 1 lakh more to the kitty on the 7th Friday. The absence of new releases in the Hindi belt is a benefit, and it will continue to add moolah until Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla arrives on April 16 with paid previews.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Week 3 – 10.92 crore

Week 4 – 87 lakh

Week 5 – 31 lakh

Week 6 – 17 lakh

Day 43 – 1 lakh

Total – 52.15 crore

The Kerala Story 2 vs The Kerala Story Box Office Collection

Back in 2023, Sudipto Sen‘s The Kerala Story emerged as an underdog at the Indian box office. The word-of-mouth was fantastic, leading to a whopping collection of 238.27 crore net in its lifetime.

In comparison, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha’s sequel is trailing by 186.12 crore. With minimal scope left for further growth, Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s 2026 release appears no match for the massive success achieved by its predecessor.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 43 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 52.15 crore

ROI: 86.25%

India gross: 61.52 crore

Verdict: Plus

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