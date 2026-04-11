Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar 2 has entered its fourth week at the box office. There’s no significant competition apart from Dacoit, which is an added benefit for Aditya Dhar’s directorial. It is all set to rule on the fourth Wednesday with 2 lakh+ ticket sales in advance booking. Scroll below for the day 24 prediction!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 24 Advance Booking

Aditya Dhar has delivered the biggest box office blockbuster in Bollywood, and movie lovers will not miss the cinematic experience on the big screens. The strong word-of-mouth is helping it drive steady footfalls even in the fourth weekend. According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has registered advance bookings worth 5.75 crore net, which is about 6.78 crore gross, excluding blocked seats, on day 24 in India.

Around 2.16 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation from 10,260 shows. The screen count has witnessed a reduction of almost 2,000, but that will not stop Ranveer Singh starrer from dominating the ticket windows on the fourth Saturday.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 24 Prediction

The Saturday boost will help Dhurandhar: The Revenge attract spot bookings throughout the day. Going by the current predictions, it will likely add 10.8 crore net to the kitty on day 24, across all languages. Around 10.5 crore will come from the Hindi belt alone. The remaining sum will be from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada belts, where it is now facing competition from Dacoit, and earning moolah on the lower end.

Dhurandhar 2 will continue to dominate the Hindi belt for another week, until the arrival of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla. Post that, it will be interesting to see how the spy-action thriller maintains its momentum.

Where would it land among the top fourth Saturday grossers?

Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal co-starrer will easily surpass Baahubali 2 on the fourth Saturday. It will likely also leave behind Pushpa 2 to score the second-highest fourth Saturday collection in Hindi cinema.

Take a look at the highest fourth Saturday grossers in Hindi cinema (net collection):

Dhurandhar: 20.90 crores Pushpa 2: 10.25 crore Baahubali 2: 6.35 crore

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