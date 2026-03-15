The Kerala Story 2, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, continues to perform well at the Indian box office in its third week. After staying steady on the third Friday, the film saw a good growth on Saturday, day 16. All thanks to such a jump, the film crossed the 50% return on investment (ROI) milestone, becoming the first Bollywood film to do so in 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Bollywood drama earned an estimated 2.96 crore on the third Saturday, day 16. Compared to day 15’s 1.5 crore, it displayed a solid jump of 97.33%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 44.33 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 52.3 crore gross. With decent momentum, the film is all set to reach the 50 crore net milestone soon.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Day 15 – 1.5 crore

Day 16 – 2.96 crore

Total – 44.33 crore

The Kerala Story 2 crosses 50% in ROI

The Kerala Story 2 was reportedly made at a budget of 28 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 44.33 crore net so far, thus enjoying an ROI of 16.33 crore. Calculated further, it equals 58.32% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 28 crore

India net collection – 44.33 crore

ROI – 16.33 crore

ROI% – 58.32%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

The Kerala Story 2 is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. The film was theatrically released on February 27. It also stars Sumit Gahlawat, Arjan Singh Aujla, Yuktam Kholsa, and Alka Amin in key roles.

It received mixed to negative reviews from critics, but it still found acceptance to an extent among a certain section of the audience. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 9.2 out of 10, with 22.8K votes.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (4 Days To Go): 1.5 Lakh+ Tickets Sold Across 11,000+ Shows – All Set For A Blast!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News