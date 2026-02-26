March 19, 2026, will witness a clash of the titans in Indian cinema. Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres, but alongside Toxic – A Fairytale For Grown-Ups. Yash starrer is leading in BMS interests by a massive margin. Scroll below for the latest updates on the pre-box office battle!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge BMS Interests

According to the live update, Dhurandhar 2 has registered 165K+ interests on BookMyShow. In the last week, it has witnessed a surge of over 20K likes. The momentum will improve once the official trailer is out.

Toxic BMS Interests

On the other hand, Yash’s Toxic is unleashing madness on BookMyShow. It has already registered over 433K likes on the online ticket booking platform. In the past week, there has been a jump of over 30K, as the makers unveiled the leading actor’s clean-shaven look.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic Pre-Box Office Battle

So far, Geetu Mohandas‘ period gangster drama has held the upper hand. The official teaser also surpassed Dhurandhar 2 within the first 24 hours of release on YouTube.

At the moment, Ranveer Singh’s spy action thriller needs a 162% jump to match the BMS interests of its rival. That looks like a difficult feat in the absence of a strong promo. It is to be noted that Dhurandhar 2 will enjoy the sequel benefit. In fact, the OG turned out to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film in history and the only one in the 800 crore club. Despite all the achievements, the response in the pre-box office battle is kind of lukewarm. The pace must improve to dominate Yash’s Toxic.

More about Toxic – A Fairytale For Grown-Ups

The ensemble cast also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth, among others. It is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

More about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Aditya Dhar’s sequel will also star Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. It is made on a reported budget of around 200 crore and is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhoot Bangla Box Office: Will Akshay Kumar Finally Deliver A Success After 8 Films?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News