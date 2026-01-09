Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya were also counted among the sweetest pairs in 2025. They were taking pictures with each other, celebrating occasions together, and through interviews and appearances, they were showing glimpses of their lovely connection. But in the last couple of weeks, there seems to be a drastic turn, and now the couple has reportedly separated.

Reports Point To A Quiet Separation

As per Filmfare, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have broken up only weeks after going public. There is no official confirmation, but insiders say the split happened recently. The news also comes at a time when their names were all over social media because of the AP Dhillon concert clip.

A video from the show went viral, where Tara shared a light moment on stage with AP Dhillon. Viewers zoomed in on Veer’s reaction in the audience and felt he looked uneasy. This led to rumours that the couple was going through issues.

Tara Sutaria hugs and kisses AP Dhillon while her poor Boyfriend Veer Pahariya is watching them in audience. He looks visibly uncomfortable. If the roles were reversed and Veer was doing this to another girl while Tara watched, the internet would have cancelled him in 5 minutes.… pic.twitter.com/EDBZhTqx9P — jitendr Singh (@HeyJitendr) December 27, 2025

Tara responded quite fiercely to this clip by labeling it ‘false’ and ‘edited.’ She added that people were running ‘fake news’ to get attention. Veer Pahariya, who rose to fame after the movie Sky Force, also spoke out about the clip by saying that it was chopped to cover up what was really going on. Influencer Orry then posted the uncut clip that saw Veer cheering very loudly. Veer reposted it and added that ‘the truth will always reveal itself’.

Recent reports from late December 2025 suggest that while a viral video from an AP Dhillon concert made it look like Veer was “uncomfortable” with Tara on stage, both have since come out to shut down the breakup talk.

​Tara called out “clever editing” and “false narratives,”… pic.twitter.com/D2F0I17Ngt — GenZ_Patrakar (@GenZPatrakar) December 29, 2025

Even with these clarifications, reports say their bond had already become strained before the clip went viral. The online drama may have added pressure.

A Look Back At Tara Sutaria & Veer Pahariya’s Relationship

Tara and Veer began dating around mid-2025. They didn’t speak much about it publicly, but they attended events together and posted photos from holidays. Fans enjoyed their pairing and thought they looked happy. Veer once shared that their first date was all about music. He played the piano while Tara sang until sunrise. That story became widely shared.

But sources now say that things changed slowly. They did not reveal the exact reason for the split, and neither Tara nor Veer has spoken about it. Both seem to have chosen silence.

As of now, the breakup is not officially confirmed. Both of them have continued with their work and have avoided posting anything about each other.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Top 10 Most Viewed Indian Films Of 2025 On Netflix: Ajay Devgn Tops The List & Allu Arjun Leads South But Saiyaara Newbies Do The Wonder!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News