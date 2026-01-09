Year 2025 has been a surprise for the digital world, with Ajay Devgn leading the charts on Netflix. Raid 2, with its viewership, has surpassed every single Indian film that arrived on the platform after a theatrical release. However, while the Singham of Bollywood has secured the throne, it is the fresh blood that is stealing the thunder.

Saiyaara Duo Surprises!

While Raid 2 is clearly the most viewed Indian film on Netflix in 2025, which arrived on the platform after a theatrical release, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara surprised everyone as it claimed the second spot. More so because the film has been a rage in the theaters as well, bringing box office glory!

Pushpa 2 Tops The South!

Pushpa 2 leads the south as Allu Arjun’s biggie is the most-viewed South Indian film on Netflix. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s Idli Kadai has also found a spot in the top 10. Apart from Pushpa 2, and Idli Kadai, only one more South Indian film made it to the top 10 list – Nani’s HIT 3, which matched its viewership with War 2. Even Sunny Deol‘s Jaat matched its viewership with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Indian films on Netflix that arrived on the platform after a theatrical release.

Raid 2: 12.3 Million Saiyaara: 10 Million Jolly LLB 3: 9.8 Million Pushpa 2 | Jaat : 9.4 Million Deva: 8.7 Million Idli Kadai: 8.1 Million Diplomat: 7.6 Million HIT 3 | War 2: 6.9 Million Sikandar: 6.7 Million Mahavatar Narsimha: 6.6 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

