Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber is one of the leading supermodels who is known for her fashion skills. Apart from her style statements, she is also creating an empire in the beauty industry with her brand, Rhode, amid tough competition from Selena Gomez‘s Rare Beauty company. Her products are widely popular among fashion and beauty enthusiasts and even get used by celebs like Alia Bhatt. While we are at Hailey’s fashion choices, a few hours back, she posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle.

The festive season is upon us, and Hailey just showed the way how to dazzle our Christmas or New Year’s party by looking like nothing but a bombshell. Scroll ahead to find out what she wore and how we can turn up our look like that.

In the pictures, Hailey can be seen wearing a maroon-colored velvety corset bodycon dress that featured strapless detailing with a princess-cut plunging neckline. She flaunted her curvaceous figure like the diva that she is, and we cannot stop gawking at her as she served hotness in it.

For jewelry, Hailey Bieber opted for a pair of golden hoops and a bracelet, along with a few rings. However, it was her sleek hair updo with a few streaks lurking out that made the look even more luscious than ever. With the pictures, she captioned it as, “Starting the bday week off early 🙆🏼‍♀️”

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

For makeup, Hailey opted for a dewy glazed look with a full coverage tinted foundation, blushed and contoured cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, collarbones and hands, defined brows, soft siren eyes with mascara-laden lashes and glossy brown lips. Justin Bieber‘s wife posed glamorously for the pictures where she served sultriness through her eyes.

Ain’t it a perfect New Year party look? What do you think?

You can easily style it up with a furry white overcoat as per your cold resistance, as we don’t want you to catch a cold in this wintry season, and you can also add a thin chain with a pendant to give more definition to your neck. Ah… perfect! What say?

