Ace director Priyadarshan is set to return to Hindi cinema with the fantasy horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla. It is slated to hit theatres worldwide on April 17, 2026. Advance booking has commenced on a promising note, and it aims to soon enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 post-COVID pre-sales. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Priyadarshan is returning with his hit machine, Akshay Kumar, and expectations are sky-high. Fans are also excited about the director-actor duo’s reunion with the dream team, which includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi. The theme is on similar lines as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which is further surging anticipation.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 days to go)

According to the latest update, Bhooth Bangla has registered advance booking worth 44.9 lakh for day 1 at the Indian box office. Within a few hours of pre-sales commencing, it has sold almost 19K tickets across 1.9K shows nationwide.

At the national cinema chains, Akshay Kumar starrer is leading with maximum ticket sales at PVR (15.49 lakh). It has also sold 4 lakh worth tickets each at Cinepolis and INOX. Delhi-NCR is currently witnessing the best trends, followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat, among other leading circuits.

Bhooth Bangla vs Akshay Kumar’s top 10 pre-sales at the post-COVID box office?

Akshay Kumar has witnessed very limited successes at the post-COVID box office. His reunion with Priyadarshan is expected to break the bad spell. In order to enter his top 10 advance booking sales, Bhooth Bangla needs to earn over 1.84 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) to beat Kesari Chapter 2 and enter the top 10. The trends. are favorable so far and with a good jump, it will get closer to the target in the next 24 hours.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s top 10 advance bookings for the opening day at the post-COVID box office (gross excluding blocked seats):

Housefull 5: 8.02 crore Sooryavanshi: 5.35 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 4.85 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 4.68 crore Sky Force: 3.82 crore OMG 2: 3.50 crore Bachchhan Paandey: 3.19 crore Ram Setu: 2.32 crore Raksha Bandhan: 1.93 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 1.84 crore

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