Loki Season 2, starring Tom Hiddleston in the titular character, left everyone in awe of Marvel after a long time. The series, comprising six episodes, ended last week, and people still can’t stop talking about it. It only brought back MCU’s lost glory but broke its tradition of end-credit scenes, and the show’s producer, Kevin Wright, states the reason behind it. But do you all remember that this is not the only Marvel project to do so? Can you guess the names of the film or the series? Scroll below to know more.

The series’ second season saw Loki finally realize and achieve his glorious purpose in life, but ultimately ended up being alone, the one thing he feared. Tom appeared in that role way back in 2011 in Thor with Chris Hemsworth as God of Thunder, and since then, the audience has fallen for his charm and fantastic acting. Marvel has been struggling with their content for some time now, and thanks to this series sequel, they have managed to win back their fans.

But unlike other MCU films or web series, Loki Season 2 had no end-credit scene in its finale episode. These post-credit scenes generally connect a series or a movie to other Marvel projects or hint at only the future of that particular series. In Tom Hiddleston’s words, this final episode brought Loki’s character arc to a whole circle, and if seen from that point of view, then the maker’s decision not to include any end credit seems justified. Let’s see what Producer Kevin Wright said about it in his interview with TVLine.

Loki Season 2 producer said, “We didn’t write any [post-credits scenes], and we certainly didn’t shoot any. A lot of people want these things to feel like contained stories. I know some people like the bigger interconnectedness. I think that’s also sometimes becoming a hindrance to some of our stories. For us, it was story closed, that was it.”

This further indicates that this is the end of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in the MCU, as Tom suggested while he said it was quite a journey for him these fourteen years. Fans speculated that they won’t be seeing him in the MCU again, but he has died and came a lot of the time. So, never say never!

As mentioned above, before Loki Season 2, there was another MCU project that did not have any end-credit scene. Could you remember which one it was?

It was Avengers: Endgame! The 2019 Marvel film ended the Infinity saga with Black Widow and Iron Man dying. It did not have any post-credit scene. Apart from that, Secret Invasion also didn’t have any post-credit scenes.

Loki Season 2, with six episodes led by Tom Hiddleston, is available for you to watch on Disney+.

And for more MCU updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion: Is Jason Oppenheim Still In Love With Chrishell Stause? Will Bre Tiesi Quit? – 11 Most-Asked Questions Answered!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News