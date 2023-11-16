Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion: Is Jason Oppenheim Still In Love With Chrishell Stause? Will Bre Tiesi Quit? - 7 Most-Asked Questions Answered!

Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion has arrived like a storm on Netflix. The special episode, which was released today, delves into several subjects, including Jason Oppenheim’s new girlfriend, Chrishell Stause renewing her wedding vows, among others. Scroll below for all the answers you’ve been waiting for!

Season 7 stars Bre Tiesi, Bret Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Chelsea Lazkani, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan and Amanza Smith.

Here are the answers to 7 most-asked questions about Selling Sunset Season 7 and its cast:

What is the mystery around ‘powdering the b*lls’?

During one of the Selling Sunset Season 7 episodes, Nicole Young revealed she would see Jason Oppenheim ‘powder his b*lls’ every morning. Tan France quipped if his other ex-girlfriends, Mary Fitzgerald, and Chrishell Stause, had witnessed that scenario!

While Mary agreed that she’d seen it too, Jason clarified that he had stopped doing it way before he started dating Chrishell as it would often get ‘messy.’ Emma Hernan went raunchy as she questioned, “Can you eat baby powder?”

Why did Chrishell renew her vows with G Flip?

Breakup with Jason Oppenheim turned into a blessing in disguise for Chrishell Stause. She explored her sexuality and found love in G Flip. They married after one year of dating in June 2023 and renewed their vows in July 2023.

Asked about the same, the You’re Not Supposed To Be Here actress shared, “When we initially got married, we kept it super private. So we had actually done it a while ago.”

BFF Emma Hernan officiated their wedding vows in a bikini!

Yes, you heard that right! What’s even more surprising is it was Chrishell’s wish to see Emma Hernan in that outfit! She revealed, “It was honestly my idea because it was a fun 4th of July weekend, and what’s more iconic than Emma in all denim, in a bikini?”

Who is Jason Oppenheim dating now?

After calling it quits with Marie-Lou Nurk, Jason seems to have realized that he needs to stop dating younger ladies. He revealed during Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion that he’s now seeing a woman from Vancouver who’s around 30 years old.

Is Bre Tiesi quitting Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset Season 7 ended on a cliffhanger as Bre Tiesi stormed out after an intense argument with Chelsea Lazkani. There was major suspense around whether she would return for next season as she also had issues with the commission split.

Bre broke her silence about her return with Season 8 but disappointed fans as she revealed she hasn’t made her decision yet. So much buzz for nothing? It is to be noted that she returned for the reunion; isn’t that hint enough?

What is Chrishell & Nicole’s friendship status?: “I have been a bitch to you; I hate you”

Well, Chrishell does not mince with her words. In fact, she was pretty out there about her feelings for Nicole Young as she confessed she “hates” her. The gorgeous ladies also got into another spat over a recent social media war about a “homophobic” comment. However, the duo did seem to have made peace by the end of the conversation.

Is Chrishell Stause planning a baby with G Flip?

Fans would be happy to hear that Chrishell has started the planning and, without giving much details, confirmed that she and G Flip might welcome a baby soon.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

Is Michael B Jordan good in bed? Bre Tiesi broke a million hearts with her answer!

During a lie detector test, Tan France asked if Michael B Jordan was good in bed. For the unversed, the reality TV star had confessed to sleeping with the Creed star Bre confessed that she would get in trouble over her answer, which was “no.” Her response left even the Selling Sunset 7 co-stars in disbelief.

Another Selling Sunset Season 7 co-star has slept with Jason Oppenheim! Guess who?

Apart from Nicole Young, Mary Fitzgerald, and Chrishell Satuse, even Amanza Smith has slept with Jason Oppenheim. Even the co-stars did not have any idea about the same. Making the big revelation, Amanza said, “I made out with Jason. We’ve been friends for like 23 years.”

Tan then asked if Amanza and Jason also hooked up, and the answer was, “Yes.”

Is Selling Sunset’s Jason still in love with Chrishell?

“In love,” no Jason responded during the reunion episode. Chrishell Stause was only smiling while the rest of the cast members were seemingly not convinced by his answer!

Is Selling Sunset returning with Season 8?

Chrishell confirmed that the team will be going on floors for the shoot of Season 8 soon. In addition, Jason also revealed that he will be adding more desks, so there are chances of some new additions to the cast.

Selling Sunset Season 7 is available for streaming on Netflix.

Must Read: Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion Review: Where’s The Tea? Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim & Others Were So Close To Delivering A ‘Shit Show’; Thanks But No Thanks To The Aggressive Promotional Strategies!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News