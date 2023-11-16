Selling Sunset Season 7 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Jason Oppenheim, Bret Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani

Creator: Adam DiVello

Streaming On: Netflix

Language: English

Runtime: 80 minutes

Selling Sunset Season 7 Review: What’s It About:

As the Season 7 finale concluded, there were a lot of broken friendships, conflicts, and unresolved issues. The Oppenheim Group owners, Jason and Bret, along with the gorgeous real estate agents, sat down to chat with host Tan France. They spilled their truths and discussed the most controversial happenings of the season.

Selling Sunset Season 7 Review: What Works:

Let’s start with the glamour factor! The oomph that oozed during the first few seconds of the reunion episode with close-ups of those revealing/ shimmery ensembles made for perfect red-carpet appearances. That set the tone for a stunning yet classy episode, which eventually it turned out to be.

Another factor worth appreciating is that all the members got equal weightage. From Emma Hernan’s love life, Mary Fitzgerald‘s life after miscarriage, to Jason Oppenheim’s new ‘woman,’ there wasn’t one star who remains undiscussed. Of course, some got more screen time, but that depended on the controversies around them in the latest season. Chrishell Stause’s feuds with Marie-Lou Nurk, Amanza Smith, and Nicole Young took considerable chunks of those 80 minutes.

When it comes to Selling Sunset, a fun factor has always been attached despite things getting severe at some point. So, while Bre Tiesi could be discussing her controversial relationship with Nick Cannon and the future of her bond with Chelsea Lazkani, there’s a smooth transition to light-hearted moments. A massive shoutout to host Tan France for taking that responsibility and delivering it with utmost ease.

It’s a show about real estate, so while fans may be in for the drama, Jason Oppenheim and the team are sticking to their roots. Emma Hernan has finally sold Harry Styles‘ property, and there are many more exciting updates to look out for.

Last but not least is normalizing conversations around adult life. I know it’s the 21st century, but there still exist reservations around s*x toys and plastic surgeries. From Bre Tiesi confessing she got her face restructured to Chelsea Lazkani talking about her b**b job, the reunion episode comes with a fresh approach, which is much needed.

Selling Sunset Season 7 Review: What’s Bad?:

The aggressive promotional strategy, period. Netflix was so focused on increasing viewership that they released teasers that gave up all the tea. Every other sequence made me go, “Oh, I’ve seen this.” Out of 80, I could have skipped the first 45 minutes, thanks to the promo videos that spilled too much!

The questions that were cliffhangers by the season’s end did not live upto the expectations either. Season 7 finale saw Bre Teisi announce her exit from the show, but is she leaving? Her answer will leave you disappointed. Mind you; this is only one such instance; wait till you see the fate of Marie-Lou Nurk’s sequence with Chrishell Stause amid other topics.

It would be safe to say the special sequence after the 45th minute (no spoilers ahead) is what saves the Selling Sunset Season 7 Reunion from being a ‘shit show’ as the team often refers to at dinner tables. The expectations were sky high, and they would have lived upto had there not been “everything” in the promotional videos. So, thanks, but no thanks!

Selling Sunset Season 7 Review: Last Words:

Well, it is a no-brainer if you are a Selling Sunset fan. You must watch the reunion – it’s light-hearted, fun, and ‘serving’! My suggestion is not to keep your hopes too high if you’ve been following every update on social media.

Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion is now available on Netflix. It aired on 15th November at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET/7:30 AM IST.

