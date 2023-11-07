Lawmen: Bass Reeves Review: Star Rating:

Cast: David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Dennis Quaid, and Donald Sutherland.

Creator: Chad Feehan

Director: Christina Alexandra Voros

Streaming On: Paramount+

Language: English (with subtitles).

Runtime: 8 Episodes, Around 1 Hour Each.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Review: What’s It About:

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is the new installment in the ever-growing Taylor Sheridan TV Empire. This new installment focuses on the origin and exploits of one of the most famous lawmen in the Old West tradition – Bass Reeves. Reeve’s mythical influence on history has made him the inspiration for films such as the most recent adaptation of The Magnificent Seven, as well as Django Unchained. Sheridan calls his production team to create a new TV series that focuses entirely on this character, to finally give him the recognition he deserves.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Review: Script Analysis:

What Taylor Sheridan has done in order to revive the Western genre is truly outstanding. The screenwriter-filmmaker has managed to tap into a market that was abandoned for decades, and the result is having some of the most successful shows on TV. Yellowstone alone is one of the most popular shows currently on the air, and people eagerly await the new season. However, that show has found problems in its production, thanks to star Kevin Costner just wanting to abandon the project. In the meantime, Sheridan knows that he needs to please the demand.

This time, he has opted to give Chad Feehan the reigns of a show that needed to be done quite a while ago. Feehan, who has worked in the industry as a writer of shows like Banshee, Rectify and others, takes the reins as showrunner. There will be controversy, of course, we are dealing with a character that is the perfect example of the revisionist Western movement, proving that there were, in fact, many important people in the Old West who didn’t belong to the Caucasian ethnicity. In fact, there were many, and the show does a very good job of making his story worth watching.

The production values of the show are very similar to Yellowstone’s and other shows like 1923, and most recently Special Ops: Lioness. This time, however, the show basically puts all of its weight on the fantastic performances of its actors, and the amazing cast delivers when it comes to creating compelling characters. David Oyewolo is the perfect Bass Reeves, and it makes it easier to just follow and root for him as the story moves forward. Even in the most dark of places, the show knows that Reeves needs to be sympathetic, and the result is the formation of a classic hero of the West.

The writing is very much in line with what we can find in other Taylor Sheridan productions. The bad are bad and the good are good, but everyone has at least a bit of gray in their souls, which makes them interesting characters to watch. You will now find the most amazing plot twists and world-building here, but the show doesn’t need it. We are for the characters and the sense of place, and in those regards, the show does an amazing job. Again, don’t expect the most amazing story ever, but be ready for a good time.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Review: Star Performance:

Lawmen: Bass Reeves, like most of the Taylor Sheridan content, is very focused on its characters. The characters are the ones who dictate where the plot is going and not the other way around. This is great, and also a reason why people often feel so attached to the characters in his productions. The same can be said here in Lawmen: Bass Reeves. Both types of characters, good and bad, are equally compelling, and you will want to see them fail and win in equal measure. David Oyewolo has been going around Hollywood for a while, but it is great to see him finally be the center of attention.

Oyewolo is a fantastic actor, but he has mostly been chosen for supportive roles here and there, which is a shame because it was clear since his performance in Selma that he was willing and capable to do any role. Lawmen: Bass Reeves proves that by showing a more muscular version of the actor and also a more vulnerable one. Which is funny because Bass Reeves is supposed to be a badass character. He ends up being both badass and vulnerable, which makes everything feel more real. The way Oyewolo moves between both versions of the characters is outstanding.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Review: Direction & Music:

When it comes to the direction of the series, Christina Alexandra Voros directs most of the episodes in this season, and she is clearly following the formula that has been established by shows like 1883 and 1923. We are talking about shots that try to establish a sense of place but never go overboard with scale, and are very standard when it comes to delivering action sequences. The show maintains its visual style – direct and simple, which is great because the story itself also shares those values.

Yes, it would be amazing to see something a bit more stylish from these shows, but I guess if it isn’t broken then there is no need to fix it. The same goes for the music, which sits down closer to being generic and forgettable. The score just doesn’t have those legendary melodies from the scores of Old Western films. It would be awesome if Sheridan and his team could focus a bit more on that department in future shows. However, in general, this is a very good-looking show. It won’t blow you away, but it won’t ruin the immersion either.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Review: Last Words:

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is another great addition to Taylor Sheridan’s content machine. He has really found a way to keep its audience happy with new shows coming out constantly and maintaining a good level of quality even when the cast and crew change from one to another. Lawmen: Bass Reeves might not be the most amazing Western you have ever seen, but it does something really important by putting the spotlight on a historical figure that should be more well-known than it is. After a show like this, very few people will forget who Bass Reeves is and what he represents.

