Taylor Swift is currently conquering the world with her The Eras Tour, and Swifties are over the moon to witness her magic in person. Those who could not make it to the world tour had their share of fun in the theaters with the ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ film. Our social media timeline is abuzz with TS’s concert clips and her romance with Travis Kelce. As she continues to have the best of both worlds, thriving on the professional as well as personal fronts, we have a new update for Swifties. As per the latest media reports, a Taylor Swift-themed cruise is set to sail in 2024, and we can’t calm down!

Miss Swift recently concluded the Argentina leg of her The Eras Tour, which grabbed eyeballs for more reasons than one. From the singer changing her Karma lyrics to pay tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce to her backstage run to kiss the NFL star, the Argentina schedule was enough to keep Swifties busy for the next 3–5 business days. However, there seem to be more reasons to be jolly, as three Swift-obsessed travel agents have announced a new fun fan event, titled ‘In My Cruise Era’.

In collaboration with Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, travel agency Marvelous Mouse Travels is set to roll out a four-day fan fest for Swifties in the fall of 2024, taking Tay’s fans from across the globe on a four-night Bahamian adventure right after the conclusion of The Eras Tour.

The company made the announcement with a statement that read: “Join us as we celebrate all things, Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer! Below, we are sharing five points that you must know before sailing off on this Bahamian adventure.

1. When will the Taylor Swift cruise sail?

The cruise is set to sail on October 21 next year, from Miami, a day after Swift’s final concert there. It will be a four-day-long adventure with a boatload of Swifties for a Taylor-made (pun intended) experience.

2. Will Taylor Swift attend the cruise trip?

While there will be all things Swift-inspired, Taylor will most likely not attend the adventure as it’s a fan fest that is not affiliated with the singer or her team.

3. What can Swifties expect from this once-in-a-lifetime adventure?

The cruise adventure will give all the Swifties a chance to channel whatever era they are in. From Red to Reputation and Lover to Folklore, there are a lot of options to choose from. Since you will be surrounded by Swifties for four days, look forward to new friendships and exciting meet-cutes.

4. Who can attend the cruise event?

Any Swiftie from across the globe can attend the event. It does not necessarily include only those fans who have been to The Eras Tour.

5. How many Swifties are expected?

The roughly 18-deck ship has an occupancy of almost 5,500. The Allure of the Seas also includes a zip line, Starbucks, an arcade, Mini Gold, and rock climbing.

So Swifties, are you ready for it?

