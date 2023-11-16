Angelina Jolie is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood and is known for her versatility and intense performances. She has given blockbusters like the Tomb Raider franchise, Wanted, Salt, The Tourist, and the Maleficent series, to name a few.

While embarking on her career as an actress, Jolie delved into more than just performing. In addition to her acting endeavors, she occasionally pursued modeling and harbored aspirations to venture into directing projects in the future. Given her promising trajectory, one may wonder: what led the actress to contemplate quitting acting altogether? Scroll down to know.

The biographical film “Gia” in 1998 depicted the life of model Gia Carangi, exploring deeply sensitive subjects in a notably dark manner. Angelina Jolie initially hesitated to accept the role due to concerns about the challenging nature of the themes. Worried about the delicate handling of such heavy topics, she was initially reluctant. Nevertheless, she ultimately chose to embrace the role.

During a conversation with The New York Times, Jolie expressed her reservations about taking on the role when she read the script. She had lots of reasons for not wanting to do it. She didn’t trust that they would deal with drugs and AIDS in the right way. She was worried that they were going to make it a pretty story.

Due to Angelina Jolie’s personal experience in the modeling industry, she also sensed that the movie might have struck too close to home for her. She attempted modeling at the age of 14 and faced significant challenges. Similar to Gia, she identified with a rebellious punk aesthetic, but the experience prompted her to transition and embrace a more feminine identity. She encountered pressures to address perceived issues, including being advised to lose weight despite already being thin. The modeling industry subjected her to a distressing experience, including being measured in a bathing suit, leaving her with a profound sense of discomfort.

However, her apprehensions about the script were alleviated after engaging in a thorough discussion with Michael Cristofer, the director of Gia. “The more we read about Gia, the more we felt for her, and fell in love with her,” Jolie said.

Following her roles in films like Gia, Angelina Jolie experienced a significant surge in her star power. However, on the path to becoming a superstar, she briefly contemplated leaving the film industry prematurely. Her concern stemmed from the fear that audiences had already seen too much of her on the big screen.

In an interaction with ABC News, The Eternals actress said, “[I was] ambivalent about acting after it because I felt like I’d exposed so much, and I felt quite vulnerable after it. I just didn’t know if I had much more to offer because I had to learn about life. I needed to kind of grow up and feel like I had more to put out there. And I was just feeling very vulnerable.”

Angelina Jolie worried that without caution, her career might mirror Gia’s trajectory, especially considering the striking similarities between their lives. “She suddenly is very exposed. But she doesn’t have much in her life. She doesn’t feel very centered or nurtured or have people. So I felt kind of like I was gonna be out there but not have a center,” she added.

Nonetheless, Angelina Jolie stated that it was improbable for her to lose interest in acting once more.

