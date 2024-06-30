Gal Gadot first appeared as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the 2016 movie Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Her first solo DC movie as the superhero was released in 2017. The audience was in awe of Gal and couldn’t get enough of her striking screen presence. Since then, Gal has played the superhero in Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and The Flash.

Ever since the DC movie universe underwent major changes last year, fans have been wondering if there will be a third Wonder Woman movie! But did you know that the Red Notice actress had to wait a long time to learn that she’s been cast as the superhero?

Gal Gadot On Getting Cast As Wonder Woman

In an interview, the Fast & Furious star revealed that waiting for the news of getting cast as Wonder Woman was a crazy roller-coaster. “I never had to wait so long for a reply. It was a month and a half of torture. It was a crazy roller-coaster. I couldn’t talk about it to anyone. On the day they promised a reply, I was flying to NY for another gig. When the plane landed I saw I had a lot of missed calls. I called my agent still sitting in the plane with the belt on. She told me, ‘Congratulations! You got the part’.”

Gal Gadot further told SuperHeroHype, “During the flight, I sat next to a really nice man, a scientist from The Weizmann Institute of Science. He talked the entire flight about quantum physics. Now, imagine me, sitting on the plane, looking for a little piece of privacy, burrowing my head between my legs and starting to scream ‘Oh my god!’ again and again, because I just couldn’t believe it. Then I hung up the phone and he looked at me like ‘what just happened?’ and asks if everything was alright. I told him, ‘I can’t really say anything, but you will probably read about it tomorrow in the paper’.”

In the same interview, the Justice League star mentioned that preparing for the role of Wonder Woman was an intensive process. “When I was young, I was a real tomboy, so I really enjoyed the experience. I saw Alma wanting to dress like a princess and put on lipstick, and it surprised me. I asked my mom if I was like that, too, but she said all I wanted back then was to play ball, sweat, and scrap my knees.”

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot was last seen in the Netflix film Heart of Stone. The actress has two movies in the pipeline: Snow White and In the Hand of Dante.

