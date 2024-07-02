Bianca Censori puts on another bold display on her outing with Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s daughter, North West, in Japan. She sported a bold catsuit and ditched her pink hair for the outing. Bianca and Kanye have often been at the center of controversies and are hot topics on social media. Scroll below for more.

Bianca and Kanye were married in 2022, just a few months after Kanye’s official divorce from Kim Kardashian. Ye and Kim have four kids, and North is the eldest of them all. Bianca is always in the news for her risque outfits. She and Kanye were even banned from one of the boating companies in Venice for their lewd behavior on the boat. Netizens are criticizing the Yeezy model for her choice of outfit during her outing with North.

Page Six reported that Bianca Censori and North West went shopping for groceries at a store in Japan, and once again, Kanye West’s wife chose to wear a n*de ensemble. Bianca wore a n*de see-through catsuit covering her figure from neck to toes with full sleeves and a high neckline. She layered the outfit with a matching n*de bodysuit with spaghetti straps. The bodysuit featured a plunging neckline and high-leg cut-outs. It perfectly clung to her body.

She styled her outfit with clear high heels. A few days back, she sported pink hair, but she ditched that and styled her black hair in a messy bun with a few loose tresses around the face. Meanwhile, North West sported a blue polo shirt paired with baggy jeans and black boots. She had her hair tied in box braids and bracelets.

Here’s how the netizens feel about Bianca Censori’s fashion around North West:

One user wrote, “I feel so bad for these children.”

Another wondered, “I often winder if North roasts her outfits like her mothers.”

Followed by one saying, “Why dress like that around a kid. That makes no sense to mw.”

“Bianca look like a mess,” said one user.

One user noted, “It was nice of her to cover up more for the children.”

And, “Omg she hangs out with her? Kim is worried Khloe is too hands on???”

Check out the pic here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

For more updates on Kanye West & Bianca Censori, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Despicable Me Ranked On Rotten Tomatoes: Ahead Of The 4th Installment’s Release, Check Out Where All Films Of The Franchise Stand In The List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News