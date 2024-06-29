Jeff Bridges played an iconic villain in the first Iron Man movie, which starred Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role. The movie was released in 2008 and laid the foundation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. Bridges, in an interview, once revealed that his character was not supposed to die in the first movie, but the plans changed eventually, and it was because of the Iron Man 3 villain Mandarin. Kevin Feige explained how Obadiah’s fate changed in the film. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie, directed by Jon Favreau, was released in 2008 and featured Gwyneth Paltrow and him in significant roles. The threequel was released in 2013. The 2008 movie was made on an estimated budget of $140 million and earned $319 million in the US. Iron Man collected $585.79 million at the worldwide box office.

According to Express, Marvel boss Kevin Feige, in an interview with Uproxx, revealed that Jeff Bridges’ Obadiah Stane was almost not the main villain of Iron Man; he was supposed to be secondary to the Iron Man 3 antagonist Mandarin. Feige also revealed that Obadiah was supposed to return in the film’s sequel.

Kevin Feige said, “As you may recall when he was hired, he was a secondary villain to the Mandarin. And as we were prepping the movie, we realized we didn’t want to do the Mandarin in that movie.” He continued, “And when we took him out and made Obadiah the lead villain, Iron Man became what Iron Man became.”

The Marvel boss then explained that they had to kill off Jeff Bridges’ character because they had changed their plans about bringing Mandarin out in the first Iron Man movie. Kevin Feige said, “But what was required is that Iron Monger [Obadiah Stane] had to go down into that arc reactor.” He further praised Jon Favreau for how he handled the changes.

Feige added, “Jon [Favreau, Iron Man’s director] dealt with it so well. It freaked me out. I was very anxious. I like to be prepared. I like to know my lines, man, that’s my school. Very prepared.”

Meanwhile, during a Q&A session with IGN, Jeff Bridges revealed that the makers of Iron Man reportedly told him that it is a comic fantasy, “so who knows, your character could come back.”

On the professional front, Iron Man star Jeff Bridges has Tron: Ares in the pipeline. The movie is expected to be released in the theatres in 2025.

