Star Wars star Harrison Ford couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Red Hulk. At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 28, the “Captain America: Brave New World” trailer included a massive reveal. After years of speculation, it’s official: The Red Hulk is joining the MCU.

As revealed by the first official trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, Harrison Ford, who portrays President Thaddeus’ Thunderbolt’ Ross, transforms into the red giant.

Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson (Antony Mackie) as he embraces his role as the new Captain America. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford will be taking over the role of President Thunderbolt Ross from the late William Hurt. In the Marvel comics, he’s also the Red Hulk.

After the massive reveal, Harrison Ford shared his thoughts on joining the MCU. Ford, who had previously made headlines for asking, “What is a Red Hulk?” when a Comicbook.com reporter asked about his potential role in the film, told Entertainment Weekly “Yes, I did know, and I thought it was a fabulous secret to keep.”

Ford Continued, “Unfortunately, the secret’s out of the bag. But what I do not know is what the Red Hulks do, which is very interesting to me.”

When Ford was asked what drew him to the superhero project, he said, “I’m proud to have become a member of the Marvel Universe. I’ve been watching fantastic actors having a good time, and I wanted a piece of that.”

Harrison Ford added, “These guys could all do that well. I had the best time. I had seen other actors in the Marvel universe, well respected, really good actors, have a really good time, and I said, ‘I want me some of that.’ And I got some.”

Captain America Brave New World is set to release in February 2025.

