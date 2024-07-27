One of the most talked-about films of the year, The Fall Guy, is finally arriving on streaming. The Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starrer action comedy film, which revolves around a stuntman working on the sets of his ex-girlfriend’s film, was released in theaters in May this year.

While the film’s performance at the box office was below expectations, it received positive reviews and is expected to get its due on streaming. Here is how you can watch The Fall Guy online.

The Fall Guy Streaming Release Date and Platform

The Fall Guy will begin streaming on Peacock on Friday, August 30th, 2024. Apart from the original version, an extended cut of the film will also be available to stream on Peacock the same day. The extended version has 20 minutes of extra footage, clocking a runtime of 146 minutes, compared to the 126-minute version that premiered in theaters on May 3rd, 2024.

As per the makers, The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut will include ‘more action, stunts, romance, and more sexy bacon!’ To watch the original film, as well as its longer version, you need to be a Peacock subscriber. The streaming platform has a $7.99 per month ad-supported plan and a $13.99 per month ad-free plan. Annual plans can also be availed at $79.99 and $139.99 respectively.

The Fall Guy Earned $178 million at the Box Office

While the film generated enough curiosity before its theatrical release, it could only earn $178 million worldwide against a budget of over $125 million. The lack of footfalls in theaters will likely be compensated on streaming as more and more people are expected to tune in to Peacock to watch the film owing to its positive reviews.

Directed by David Leitch, The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a seasoned stuntman who gets to work on his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno’s (Emily Blunt) directorial film. However, when the lead actor of the movie, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), goes missing, Seavers finds himself involved in a conspiracy. The film also stars Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke, Stephanie Hsu, Teresa Palmer, and Ben Knight.

