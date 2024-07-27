Hugh Jackman needs no introduction. The actor has consistently given spectacular performances, earning his place among the best actors in the industry. Especially with his role as Wolverine in Marvel’s X-Men film series, Jackman became a global star.

As fans were disappointed when he hung up his boots as the superhero, the actor decided to give in to their demand and returned as the mutant in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, Wolverine is not the only memorable role of the star, as he has been a part of several other acclaimed movies. Here are 10 films starring Hugh Jackman that you must watch.

1. The Prestige (2006)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FilmFascination (@film_fascination)

Set in the late 1800s London, The Prestige tells the story of two rival magicians, Robert “The Great Danton” Angier and Alfred “The Professor” Borden, who compete fiercely to create the best magic tricks. As their rivalry becomes intense, it leads them to use dangerous and deceitful methods. As they try to outdo each other, the line between what’s real and what’s an illusion becomes increasingly blurred. Hugh Jackman stars as Robert Angier, and is joined by Christian Bale as Alfred Borden, who were both applauded for their performances.

2. Bad Education (2019)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sight Unseen (@sightunseenpics)

Based on the true story of the largest public school embezzlement in American history, Bad Education stars Hugh Jackman as Superintendent Frank Tassone, who steals millions from the district along with his assistant Pam Gluckin, played by Allison Janney. While the duo covers their crimes with charm and deceit, their scheme is exposed when a student journalist begins investigating, leading to their downfall. Jackman’s authentic portrayal earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Movie.

3. Logan (2017)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @wponx

Logan marked the final appearance of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine before he reprised the role in Deadpool & Wolverine. The film follows an aging Wolverine, aka Logan, in a dystopian future where mutants are nearly extinct, as he cares for an ailing Professor X while hiding from the world. Logan’s life changes when he meets Laura, a young mutant pursued by dark forces. Together, they embark on a journey to protect her, facing challenges that force Logan to confront his past. Jackman’s emotional portrayal added depth to the film’s narrative, making it one of his best performances.

4. Prisoners (2013)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Deakins: Frames & Quotes (@rogerdeakins)

Hugh Jackman teamed up with Jake Gyllenhaal for this thriller film that follows Keller Dover, a father whose young daughter and her friend go missing. As the police, led by Detective Loki, struggle to find leads, Keller becomes frustrated and takes matters into his own hands. He kidnaps Alex Jones, a suspect with the mental capacity of a child. The film delves into the psychological turmoil and moral dilemmas faced by Keller, portrayed wonderfully by Jackman.

5. The Fountain (2006)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙀𝘿𝘿𝙄𝙀 𝘼𝙇𝘾𝘼𝙕𝘼𝙍 (@eddiealcazar)

The Fountain interweaves three stories across different timelines, all centered around the themes of love and mortality. In the past, a Spanish conquistador is seen searching for the Tree of Life to save his queen. In the present, a scientist desperately works to find a cure for his dying wife. In the future, a space traveler journeys to a distant star, seeking answers about life and death. All three characters are played by Hugh Jackman, showcasing his versatility. The film was a box office dud but achieved a cult following over the years.

6. Les Misérables (2012)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Les Misérables Fanpage (@miserable_fans)

Based on the eponymous 1862 novel by Victor Hugo, Les Misérables chronicles the life of Jean Valjean, a former prisoner seeking redemption. After breaking parole, he is relentlessly chased by Inspector Javert. Valjean’s life then intertwines with others, including Fantine, a poor woman, whose daughter he raises. The film shows their struggles against a backdrop of political unrest and revolution. Hugh Jackman plays Jean Valjean and is joined by an impressive ensemble including Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, and Helena Bonham Carter.

7. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamal Thomas (@disney_fan_jamal)

The seventh installment in the X-Men franchise, X-Men: Days of Future Past follows a dystopian future where mutants are hunted by powerful robots called Sentinels. To prevent this bleak destiny, Wolverine’s consciousness is sent back to his younger self in the 1970s. He teams up with younger versions of the X-Men to stop a pivotal event that will lead to the creation of the Sentinels. The film blends past and future timelines, making it an engaging watch.

8. Real Steel (2011)

Real Steel is a sci-fi sports film set in a future where robot boxing is a popular sport. Charlie Kenton (Hugh Jackman), a former boxer, teams up with his estranged son, Max (Dakota Goyo), to train a discarded robot named Atom. Together, they face numerous challenges as they work to make Atom a champion in the ring. The film was a box office success and was lauded for its thrilling action sequences.

9. Eddie the Eagle (2015)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards (@eddietheeagle24)

This sports comedy-drama is based on the true story of Eddie Edwards, an underdog British ski-jumper who dreams of competing in the Olympics. Despite lacking experience and facing numerous challenges, Eddie (Taron Egerton) trains hard with the help of a washed-up coach, Bronson Peary (Hugh Jackman). His determination and perseverance led him to the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary, where he became a beloved figure.

10. The Greatest Showman (2017)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Greatest Showman (@greatestshowman)

Hugh Jackman stepped into the shoes of showman and entertainer P. T. Barnum for this biographical musical drama. The film, a fictionalized portrayal of Barnum’s life, follows his rise from humble beginnings to building an entertainment empire. It showcases his dedication to celebrating uniqueness and inclusivity through his performances, which helped him create a spectacular circus. The Greatest Showman is particularly remembered for its amazing soundtrack and the stellar performances of its ensemble, which also included Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Must Read: Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie: How To Watch The New Spongebob Film Online?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News