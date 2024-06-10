In a career spanning over thirty years, Jake Gyllenhaal has worked on some of the biggest Hollywood projects, becoming one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. But did you know the actor’s prolific career can be attributed to one person?

Jake Gyllenhaal has revealed that one of his family members inspired him to take up acting and, hence, was responsible for some of his most memorable performances on screen in the last few years.

Jake Gyllenhaal Says His Sister Inspired Him to Be an Actor

The 43-year-old star disclosed that his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, had inspired him to start his acting career. Maggie, who is three years older than Jake, is an actress herself, whose brilliant stage performance in a junior high school production of South Pacific drew her brother to the craft of acting.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jake said, “I worshipped her [Maggie], and she was like, ‘Go away.’ Clearly, we came out ready to go. My sister has always been brilliant. What it did was present something to me that I inevitably would always be chasing. She takes a step and does something, and I’m like, ‘Whoa, holy s**t. All right, I’m going to try this.’”

Jake and Maggie Have Collaborated on Three Projects So Far

While Jake won over audiences with his impressive performances in Brokeback Mountain, Nocturnal Animals, Road House, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Maggie also had her share of critical and commercial success with her roles in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, The Dark Knight, Secretary, and Crazy Heart.

The Gyllenhaal siblings have starred together in three films so far: A Dangerous Woman (1993), Homegrown (1998), and Donnie Darko (2001). The duo is now collaborating again, albeit as a director and actor, in the upcoming horror sci-fi film The Bride. The movie, helmed by Maggie, stars Jake in an undisclosed role.

Meanwhile, Jake and Maggie are not the only talented people in the Gyllenhaal family, as their parents are also reputed names in the industry. Their father, Stephen Gyllenhaal, is a filmmaker who has directed numerous TV films. At the same time, their mother, Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal, is an Oscar-nominated screenwriter known for writing the screenplays of films like Running on Empty, Bee Season, and Losing Isaiah.

