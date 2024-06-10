Will Kelly Clarkson Replace Katy Perry As 'American Idol' Judge? Here's What The OG Winner Said

Ever since Katy Perry announced her departure from American Idol, fans have been speculating about who would replace the pop star on the judges’ panel. One name that has been touted as a front-runner to sit on the judge’s chair is Kelly Clarkson, the winner of the show’s debut season.

Kelly’s experience as a coach on The Voice further makes her the perfect choice to carry Katy’s legacy forward in Idol. The singer has now finally set the record straight, revealing whether she will be seen as a judge on American Idol in the upcoming season.

Kelly Clarkson Confirms She Won’t Join American Idol

Putting all the rumours to rest, Kelly has confirmed that she has no plans to join American Idol as a judge. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 42-year-old revealed that she can’t participate in the singing reality competition as she wants to spend more time with her children. “I can’t do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, ‘I wanna be there as much as possible,’” Kelly stated.

The singer further said that she quit The Voice for the same reason. “And it [Idol] would put me in L.A., and that’s why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much,” she stated. Kelly served as a judge on The Voice in seasons 14 to 21 and then 23. She left the show last year and moved base from Los Angeles to New York City.

“I wanted a life for us. And we enjoy the park every day, and we enjoy each other. As a parent – people get this – you only get so much time until they don’t want to hang out with you. That’s the reason [she can’t join Idol]. It’s my kiddos,” Kelly reaffirmed.

Katy Perry Left American Idol After Seven Seasons This Year

Katy had been a part of the American Idol judges panel since season 16 until she bid adieu to the show after season 22 in May 2024. The 39-year-old stated that she wanted to focus on her music career and, hence, had to depart from the reality show.

“It’s been a beautiful journey, and I love watching these kids grow and becoming this big beautiful patchwork quilt,” the Roar singer told KABC-TV before her final appearance on the show. As of now, ABC has not announced who will replace Katy Perry in the upcoming season of American Idol.

