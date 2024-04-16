Katy Perry suffered a wardrobe malfunction on American Idol Season 22, but the songstress handled it with a lot of panache. She shared the video on her Instagram handle. It happened during the performance of singer Roman Collins, and the video generated some amusing comments from netizens online. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, Perry is one of the best-selling music artists of all time and has sold over 143 million records globally. She reportedly announced her departure from the show after this season in February, leaving her fans completely heartbroken. Besides Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie, she joined the show’s judges’ panel in 2018. ABC then took it up, and Ryan Seacrest returned as the host. She has completed her two-year residency in Las Vegas and wants to go and see the world.

On Tuesday, Katy Perry posted the video on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “My top broke #idol.” During the performance of Roman Collins. She sported a futuristic top paired with leather pants by Kate Barton. The songstress posted the picture of her outfit previously on the Insta. After Roman’s performance, Katy said, “That song broke my top off!” prompting the host Ryan Seacrest to say, “Katy, don’t cut yourself!”

Katy Perry further joked, “You literally have the ability to blow the roof off the place… or a top!” The fans flooded the comment section of her post with hilarious remarks, and many praised the Dark Horse singer for the way she handled the wardrobe malfunction.

One of the fans taking the comments wrote, ” The designer would be pissed.”

Another added, “Wear something normal.”

Followed by one saying, “Glad they kept it simple and back stage musiced.”

Another commented, “Weird but so pretty.”

“Aww Katy..you’re so wild and beautiful at the same time,” wrote another.

And one said, “Girl, you’re hilarious I like you.”

A fan wrote, “Lol. I thought she handled that with dignity.”

While another quipped, “All of them wearing pretty jackets..just give her one.”

Check out the clip and the rest of the comments here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Katy Perry added a fun spin and said, “If it’s not fixed, then this show is gonna get more than it wanted.”

Katy Perry looked gorgeous in the outfit, and here are the pictures of her complete outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Slips Into A Red Hot Monokini, Skimpy Animal-Print Bikinis & Oozes Oomph In A Serier Of Thirst Trap; Damn, She’s Ageing Like A Fine Wine!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News