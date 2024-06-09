Do not come for the MCU, or Kelly Clarkson will come for you. The singer and talk show host seemingly cannot wrap her head around the negative discourse surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a hilarious video posted on her daytime talk show’s YouTube channel on Saturday, June 8, Kelly Clarkson lost her cool over a series of negative Letterboxd reviews directed at one of her all-time favorite films.

Initially, in the clip, Kelly Clarkson calmly reacted to the negative reviews of her favourite films. However, the criticism surrounding the 2019 superhero epic Avengers: Endgame compelled the singer to unleash a hilarious tirade against the critics, including Wolf of Wall Street filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who compared the franchise to “theme park” attractions in 2019.

The MCU has ruffled a few feathers in the industry, drawing criticism from actors to filmmakers. The franchise, which spans over 30 films and over a dozen TV series, remains a polarising topic among certain filmmakers and actors who criticized the movies, saying they do not align with real cinema.

In a recent YouTube video, Kelly Clarkson mocked the critics of Avengers: Endgame, noting, “Fans love them. Not everything has to be Shawshank Redemption. Whatever.”

The “Stronger” singer then ripped into Martin Scorsese’s complaint that Marvel films are like theme parks. Clarkson said, “There’s nothing wrong with theme park rides. People love theme parks!”

Kelly Clarkson concluded her rant by giving the move a 5-star review. “The end of Endgame was so bossy! They all came back! Doctor Strange is incredible,” She said. “It was great. I loved it,” Clarkson added.

