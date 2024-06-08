Tom Cruise's Estranged Daughter Suri Reveals College Plans After Allegedly Dropping Dad's Last Name

Suri Cruise, Tom Cruise’s daughter with Katie Holmes, has reportedly revealed the college she’ll attend in the fall. The “Mission: Impossible” star, who is dad to three children, has been estranged from his youngest daughter Suri for years.

Multiple reports have indicated that Tom Cruise, an ardent follower of Scientology, maintains a good relationship with his oldest, Isabella and Connor, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Isabella and Connor reportedly follow the Scientology faith. Meanwhile, his relationship with his daughter Suri has fractured over the years.

While the reason for the estrangement is unknown, the Huffington Post reported that Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise divorced in 2012 over her desire to keep Suri out of the Scientology faith.

Suri dropped “cruise” from her last name.

Last week, Newsweek reported that Suri allegedly dropped her dad’s last name and adopted her mother’s middle name after turning 18 during her recent performance in the musical Head Over Heels in New York.

The publication cited the Playbill, where she was listed as Suri Noelle. After seemingly dropping her dad’s last name, Suri Cruise announced where she plans on going to college this fall.

Suri Cruise will reportedly attend Carnegie Mellon.

Tom Cruise’s estranged daughter, Suri, is set to attend Carnegie Mellon University this September. According to multiple reports, her college choice was made apparent via a TikTok video posted by a student at New York City’s LaGuardia High School. In the video, Suri shows off her university choice by wearing a sweatshirt with the school’s name on it.

Suri reportedly proudly displayed a red Carnegie Mellon hoodie in the clip. According to Daily Mail, she also plans to major in fashion.

