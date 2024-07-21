Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has faced a lot over the years. Following their recent second wedding anniversary on July 16, the couple were seen spending time apart as Lopez was seen in New York riding her bike in the Hamptons while Affleck was seen walking into his Los Angeles office.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas two years ago. However, they haven’t been seen together for a while now and have been living separately in recent months. As they navigate their marriage, let’s take a look back on everything the couple said about each other in On The Floor singer’s Prime Video documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Her documentary inculcates interviews with collaborators, her inner circle, and Affleck.

Ben Affleck Supported Jennifer Lopez’ Artistic Expression

Early in the documentary, Lopez’s idea to create a project that explores her love story with Affleck faced resistance from her inner circle. Despite that, she chose to follow her heart and admitted that while Affleck has never been open about his personal life, he supported her artistic expression.

In the doc, the 54-year-old said, “I don’t think he’s very comfortable with me doing all of this but he loves me, he knows I’m an artist and he’s going to support me in every way he can. He doesn’t want to stop me… But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”

Affleck chimes in adding, “Jen is really inspired by this experience which is how artists do their work. They get inspired, and their personal life, it moves you. I know as a writer and director, I certainly do the same things. But things that are private, I’d always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private. So this was something of an adjustment for me.” By the end of the documentary, Affleck realizes that the documentary wasn’t specifically about him, rather it was about JLo’s journey to self-love.

He further added, “I don’t really love being in the making-of documentary about my personal life, which is why I’m relieved that… it seems like I might be in this but I’m not really. I was worrying for no reason. The movie wasn’t about me. It was about the ability to love yourself and that love story is a lot f—ing harder to find than Prince Charming.”

Jennifer Lopez Admits Their Love Story Inspired Her

In the documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Lopez also discussed how their love story inspired her. She shared, reflecting on their 2004 breakup which occurred three days before their planned wedding, “We’re totally different people now [yet] we’re the same and we have the same love. 100%. I’d never fallen out of love with you. I had just put it over here.”

She further revealed emotionally how much Affleck believed in her adding, “What he said and what he saw in me and what he made me believe about myself only comes from love. Because nobody else could’ve made me see that about myself. It’s very moving. I didn’t think much of myself and so the world didn’t think much of me. That lined up. This is how it is. See it. Believe it.”

Lopez admitted that following their breakup, it was “really hard because I didn’t just feel like I lost the love of my life, but like I lost the best friend that I ever had and I couldn’t talk for so many years. That was the hardest part.”

Ben Affleck Talks About Jennifer Lopez’s Childhood Trauma

Lopez also opened up about her childhood and her desire to be “seen” in the documentary. Reflecting on this, Affleck explained his perspective of Lopez’s childhood and shared that she felt “emotionally neglected as a child.” He said, “We are kind of learning more and more, it doesn’t have to be the kind of trauma where you’re locked in a basement for a year to leave wounds on you. In fact, they’re deceptive when they’re harder to pin down.”

Affleck continued explaining that it’s easier to assume that someone who is “widely successful is living the happiest life in the world on social media. The thing you discover like you do with alcohol is that there isn’t enough alcohol in all the liquor stores in the world to fill up that thing and in Jennifer’s case, I don’t think there’s enough followers or movies or records or any of that stuff to still that part of you that still feels a longing and a pain. Ultimately that’s the work that you’ve got to do on your own.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Talks About Their Different Approach

The couple also talked about the reason behind their split in 2004 as the Gone Girl star shared that the catalyst was a “massive amount of scrutiny around our private life.” While Lopez added, “We bought a Bentley and drove around town with it. It’s like, ‘Yeah take pictures of us.’ It wasn’t that. We were just celebrating our lives and our love.”

However, when the couple rekindled their romance, Affleck was firm that he didn’t want their relationship to become a spotlight again but realized that it takes compromise. He shared, “I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press, while Jen, I don’t think objected to it in the way I did. I very much did object to it. Getting back together I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’”

He continued, “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’ We’re just two people with different approaches trying to learn to compromise.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Found Forgiveness

In one of the sit-down interviews where Affleck is interviewing Lopez in the documentary, he asks if she has found forgiveness for him. He said, “When I first read the script, it looked like the inciting incident that causes all this pain down the road is our breakup. I thought, ‘Wow. Nobody did anything wrong. It was mutual.’ I think for us to move on from that, we have to kind of forgive it. Forgive each other. Do you forgive me?”

However, before Lopez could respond, the clip cuts off and by the end of the documentary, her answer is revealed. She said, “I’ve forgiven you all the way. I think I need to forgive myself [on] some things.”

The Greatest Love Story Never Told is streaming on Prime Video.

